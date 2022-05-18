Ghana issues travel advisory on Gao region in northeastern Mali

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued travel advice against all travel to the Gao region of Mali and surrounding areas.
The Ministry said the advice was in view of recent abductions and executions of travellers especially Christians (including Ghanaians) in the region.
The Ministry is a press release also urged all Ghanaians in the region to immediately leave the area for their safety and security.
"Commercial transport operators and drivers who still ply the Gao route from Ghana are particularly advised, as a matter of urgency, to suspend all operations to that part of Mali," the release said.
"Ghanaians in the Gao Region are also advised to leave immediately for their safety and security. Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimise their movement, monitor developments in the local security situation and follow precautions based on their own best judgment.
Caution
The release said the Government of Ghana's ability to facilitate the departure of Ghanaian nationals from the region was very limited, adding that those "who require assistance to leave should contact the following numbers: +223 71762020, +223 20295768 and +233 77807676".
"Those who choose to depart the Gao Region are advised to exercise the utmost caution as they move to a departure point, only when judged to be safe to do so".