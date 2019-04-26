Ghana is special to all Africans – Rotary International

The Rotary International President’s Special Representative, Geeta Manek has lauded Ghana for its contributions towards the development of the African continent
.
The conference, brought together Rotarians, Interacts, Rotaracts and Rotary Community Corps from Benin, Ghana, Togo
Rotary
She urged Rotarians to continue to engage in voluntary and humanitarian works that impact the lives of underprivileged in the society.
According to her, Rotary was founded on the principles of helping the needy and vulnerable ones in society, saying “So let us have the courage to do more. Let us be the change we want to see, let us add our humble little drop in the ocean of service.”
She commended Rotarians in District 9102 for their various humanitarian and social interventions in their respective countries.
Achievements
The District Governor of District 9102,
The projects, according to him, were mainly in the areas of disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health, water and sanitation, basic education, and literacy and economic and community development.
Rotary needed
Speaking on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Senior Minister,
“The impressive contribution of Rotary can be felt in every corner of the country because many lives have been transformed by your dedication and benevolence,” he said.
According to him, the spirit of volunteerism within Rotary
He also commended the leadership of Rotary for selecting the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) as a finalist for a Rotary Peace Centre in Africa.
He explained that establishing the Rotary Peace Centre at the KAIPTC would go a long way to immortalize the legacy of Kofi Annan, the late United Nations