Ghana is special to all Africans – Rotary International

BY: Zadok Kwame Gyesi
Geeta Manek

The Rotary International President’s Special Representative, Geeta Manek has lauded Ghana for its contributions towards the development of the African continent.

According to her, Ghana “is special to all Africans” and that the country serves as inspiration for Africa and by extension the Rotarians of Africa.

Mrs Manek made the remarks in an address at the sixth District Conference of Rotary International District 9102 in Accra on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The conference, brought together Rotarians, Interacts, Rotaracts and Rotary Community Corps from Benin, Ghana, Togo and Niger.

Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

Mrs Manek said Ghana has produced distinguished individuals, including Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who she described as inspiring the freedom of the African continent.

She urged Rotarians to continue to engage in voluntary and humanitarian works that impact the lives of underprivileged in the society.

According to her, Rotary was founded on the principles of helping the needy and vulnerable ones in society, saying “So let us have the courage to do more. Let us be the change we want to see, let us add our humble little drop in the ocean of service.”

Mrs Manek further urged Rotarians to embrace the notion that there is still lots to do, stressing that “let us live our lives with a purpose.”

She commended Rotarians in District 9102 for their various humanitarian and social interventions in their respective countries.

Achievements

The District Governor of District 9102, Mr Jeffrey Afful, said clubs in the district “have undertaken service projects with an estimated value of US$2.5 million.”

The projects, according to him, were mainly in the areas of disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health, water and sanitation, basic education, and literacy and economic and community development.

Mr Afful explained that the district has also contributed a total of US$187,079.14 to the Rotary Foundation this year, hence urging the clubs within the district to make teamwork and sense of direction and purpose their hallmark.

Rotary needed  

Speaking on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, commended Rotary for its impressive voluntary works in Ghana and beyond.

“The impressive contribution of Rotary can be felt in every corner of the country because many lives have been transformed by your dedication and benevolence,” he said.

According to him, the spirit of volunteerism within Rotary were the very ingredients the country needed to transform its development.

Mr Osafo-Maafo was of the view that if 50 per cent of the country’s population were Rotarians, Ghana would have developed far better than it is now.

He also commended the leadership of Rotary for selecting the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) as a finalist for a Rotary Peace Centre in Africa.

He explained that establishing the Rotary Peace Centre at the KAIPTC would go a long way to immortalize the legacy of Kofi Annan, the late United Nations Secretary-General, and his contributions towards peacebuilding in the world.