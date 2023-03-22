Ghana Immigration Service eliminates filling of disembarkation and embarkation cards

GraphicOnline Mar - 22 - 2023 , 09:50

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced that it will no longer require travellers arriving in or departing Ghana to fill out the disembarkation and embarkation cards.

In a public announcement, the agency indicated that passengers will instead be required to present their passports to designated immigration booths and provide a series of details to the immigration officer.

These details include the traveller's address in Ghana and abroad, telephone numbers, flight details (including airline and flight number), the purpose of the visit, and profession.

The Ghana Immigration Service thanked travellers for their cooperation in this new process..

The introduction of the new measure is in line with the government's digitilization agenda. In line with this, the GIS will from March 21, 2023, commence a 10-day pilot of the new measure.

The elimination of the disembarkation and embarkation cards is also aimed at streamlining the immigration process for travellers, reducing wait times, and improving the overall experience for visitors to Ghana.

It is also expected to simplify the processing of information for the Ghana Immigration Service..

Travellers are advised to be prepared to provide the required information to the designated immigration officers upon arrival or departure from Ghana.