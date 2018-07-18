Ghana Finance Week slated for 20th-24th August, 2018

Ghana Finance Week (GFW), a festival of financial industry events designed to showcase, celebrate the best of finance and encourage financial inclusion while providing networking, social, learning and business opportunities opens in Accra from August 20 to 24.
The platform specifically offers financial services providers and regulators to showcase and promote their products and services, help bridge the financial inclusion gap to expedite the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Ghana, to promote excellence and innovation within the financial service sector and to educate and inform the public about the various financial products that can enhance their lives and businesses.
Summit
The summit will be a high-level conference designed to feel the pulse of the financial services sector – the lifeblood of the nation’s business community, and will enable participants to discuss and evaluate key challenges, trends and opportunities in the financial services industry. It will provide useful insights into the thinking of the captains of the finance industry as well as provide a timely platform for the exchange of ideas, industry updates and knowledge for finance professionals, business leaders, policy makers and development partners.
Financial Services Expo
This will be a one stop expo, where the general public will have access to information on the various products and services within the financial service industry in Ghana. It will also provide a marketplace platform for financial services providers to engage with their consumers on their concerns on the products and services they offer.
It will feature exhibitions, networking sessions, seminars and signature events such as: FinTech Live, Careers in Finance live and Investor Connect.
There will be other critical engagements and platforms, like the Financial Industry Service Day to create an opportunity for financial services organizations to come together to use their time, skills and expertise to make a difference in communities they operate in and promote good corporate citizenship culture; Financial Professional Connect Night which is a networking activity aimed to bring together the titans of the financial sector, businesses leaders and policymakers to network, connect, and entertain under one roof.
The Ghana Finance Week 2018 is organized by Precise Communications Ltd and is on the theme 'Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through Innovative Finance'.