Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards slated for May 4

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), organisers of the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards (GECEA), has officially opened nominations for this year’s awards scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Accra.
This year’s awards will mark the ninth edition of the GECEA, which is aimed at recognising and celebrating corporate and business executives and entrepreneurs who have managed successful public and private organisations within the year under review.
It is also to honour emerging business leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and have contributed in diverse ways towards the growth of the private sector and Ghana’s economy at large.
This year’s edition is on the theme: “Promoting United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals through Private and Public Sector Partnership”.
A statement issued by the EFG indicated that the deadline for submission of entries for the various categories of the awards is February 22, 2019.
The EFG has, therefore, urged all interested stakeholders, including individuals and corporate organisations to download the nominations forms at its website, www.efghana.org.gh, and submit before the February 22 deadline.
Categories
According to the statement, the award categories were in three main dimensions; the Entrepreneur & Business Executives Award, Corporate & Public Service Executives Award and the Distinguished Honorary Award.
The Entrepreneur & Business Executives Award categories include: Overall Best Entrepreneur Award, Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year, Outstanding Entrepreneurial Personality Award, Outstanding Entrepreneurial Leadership Award, Lifetime Entrepreneurial Achievement Award, and the Outstanding Female Entrepreneur of the Year.
Others are: Overall Best Business Personality Award, Young Business Executive Award, Female Business Executive Award and Business Executive Award, Outstanding Young Entrepreneur and the Most Promising Entrepreneur.
The Corporate & Public Service Executives award categories include: Overall Best Corporate Executive Award, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year, Chief Executive Officer of the Year, Managing Director of the Year, Country Manager of the Year and the Chief Operating Officer of the Year.
Others are the: Telecommunication Chief Executive of the Year, Information Technology Chief Executive, Business & Investment Chief Executive, Life/General Insurance Chief Executive, Infrastructure Chief Executive, and the Airline Chief Executive.
The Distinguished Honorary award categories include: Distinguished Public Officer of the Year, Outstanding Public Service Personality Award, Young Public Officer Award and Most Promising Public Officer of the Year.