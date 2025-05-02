Featured

Ghana Enterprises Agency CEO urges graduates to embrace lifelong learning and creativity

Jemima Okang Addae May - 02 - 2025 , 15:31 3 minutes read

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Margaret Ansei, has urged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, creativity, and excellence as they transition into the next phase of their lives.

She noted that by striving for excellence, graduates would not only progress in their careers but also serve as sources of inspiration to others and uplift their communities. She added that such a commitment to excellence embodied the values of dedication and mastery.

Ms Ansei observed that although formal education offered a strong foundation, the demands of the modern world required continuous personal and professional development.

“Knowledge will serve as your foundation as you step into a workforce that is ever-evolving,” she said, reminding them that education does not end at graduation but is a lifelong pursuit.

Addressing graduates at the 24th graduation ceremony of 2nd Image International Skills College, held under the theme “Shaping the Future with Knowledge, Creativity and Excellence”, Ms Ansei encouraged them to see education as an ongoing process essential for staying relevant in their respective industries.

Workforce readiness

Ms Ansei reminded graduates that the knowledge they had acquired formed the bedrock for navigating a constantly changing workforce. She therefore urged them to view education as a lifelong journey, where continuous learning remains key to staying relevant and impactful in their chosen fields.

She highlighted creativity as a critical differentiator in a competitive global landscape, stressing that while knowledge is essential, it is the ability to think innovatively and approach challenges with fresh perspectives that would drive success.

“It is your creativity that will set you apart. In an era where innovation drives success, your ability to think critically and creatively will be your greatest asset,” she stated.

Whether in the fields of trades or technology, Ms Ansei encouraged the graduates to harness their unique ideas to solve problems and capitalise on opportunities. She said doing so would position them as forward-thinking professionals and vital contributors to national development.

Industry outlook

The Director of Administration at 2nd Image, Clint Boa-Amponsem, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing transformative education within the beauty, hair, and fashion sectors.

He said the college envisioned a model of education that extended beyond traditional instruction, aiming to equip students with the tools needed for dynamic and responsive engagement with industry demands.

“In a world that is constantly evolving, the knowledge we provide must be relevant,” he added, underscoring the need for continuous curriculum adaptation.

Mr Boa-Amponsem noted that education should not merely transfer technical skills but should also inspire students to become innovators. He stated that creativity was the essence of the beauty and fashion industries, and as such, the college sought to nurture individuals capable of challenging the status quo.

He stressed that the beauty, hair, and fashion industries were more than just product-focused — they are “about trends, emotions and expressions of oneself,” and that this perspective transforms the educational process into a profound journey of self-discovery and creative expression, producing not only skilled professionals but also true innovators.