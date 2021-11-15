Ghana-China Business Chamber of Commerce to promote trade

The newly established Ghana-China Business Chamber of Commerce has given an assurance that it will support small and medium-sized businesses in the country to thrive.
According to the Vice-Chairman and General Secretary of the chamber, Mr Liu Wen-Min, the chamber will provide support and credit facilities for the entities which represent 85 per cent of businesses in Ghana and serve as a major player of the Ghanaian economy.
“We would provide credit facilities for these enterprises to remain competitive in the job market and in the business world.
“We will also ensure the provision of guarantees for the import and export of goods from both countries,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra last Wednesday.
Building of factories
Mr Wen-Min revealed that the chamber was set up to first and foremost provide information to Ghanaian companies, invest in Ghanaian companies and build factories to augment manufacturing and production in the country.
“We are here to provide financial support to Ghanaian companies, support them, liaise with them to enhance growth and development while creating and providing jobs for the Ghanaian market,” he said.
Launch
The Ghana-China Business Chamber of Commerce was launched last Saturday to foster growth and development between the two countries.
It aimed at easing trade tensions among the two nations and closely bring together traders, importers and exporters from the two countries.
The office building also encompasses a huge indoor compound that is billed to host boxing nights.
Mr Wen-Min, who is a huge lover of the sport, said his outfit was weighing the options of letting the space to boxing promoters to stage bouts.
He affirmed that the chamber would promote anything that would be in Ghana’s interest
Mr Wen-Min said through a centralised system which was the Africa Ghana Online and Offline Experience of China Goods and International Trade, importers could import goods and services from China without any challenges.
"You can also bring a sample of what you want to this centre and we will get it for you without any hassle," he said.
Mr Wen-Min said the chamber coordinated with more than 20 factories in China and urged Ghanaians to always resort to the chamber to ensure a hassle-free import of goods and services from China.