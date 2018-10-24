Ghana becomes first country to complete AU Vulnerability and Resilience Assessment

Ghana has become the first country to successfully undergo the African Union's Country Structural Vulnerability and Resilience Assessment (CSVRA) which provides countries with strategies for conflict prevention
.
Mr Kan-Dapaah said he was delighted that the historic process which started a year ago has reached a successful end, adding that Ghana was committed to implementing the mitigating strategies provided in the report.
"In Ghana, we take pride, extreme pride in the fact that our country is a beacon of peace and stability in a very volatile region," Mr Kan-Dapaah said some moments before launching the report.
"Everybody say ours is a peaceful and stable country and for some reasons, we know that to be true and indeed we go every yard to safeguard the peace and security that we perceive we have in our country. We have so much faith in that perception that we are not afraid to put this perception to a test at any point in time".
According to him, it was because of this that President Akufo-Addo deemed it appropriate to subject Ghana to the first ever CSVRA process in Africa.
He said Ghana accepted to undergo the assessment because the CSVRA will unearth any likely threats to the peace the country is currently enjoying.
Mr Kan-Dapaah also expressed gratitude to the African Union and the African Union Commission for providing the consultants which saw through the process.
The Director-General of the Research Department of the National Security Ministry, Mr Peter Nyarko Opata said a Technical Committee comprised of representatives from the National Security Ministry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Peace Council, Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Training Centre, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation as well as other selected organisations would meet on October 25, 2018 to deliberate on the findings of the reports.
Mr Opata stressed that any further decisions on the report would be made by the government of Ghana after studying the suggestions of the Technical Committee.
Watch the entire ceremony below;