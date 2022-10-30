Ghana Armed Forces reiterate readiness to protect territorial integrity [PICTURES]

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has reiterated its readiness to protect the territorial integrity of the country against external aggression.
The General Officer Commanding, Southern Command of the Ghana Army, Brigadier General Michael Ayisi Amoah said this during this year’s Land Combat Fire Power Demonstration (LCFPD) code named Joint Taskforce Tarantula held at the Bundase Training Camp on Friday (October 28, 2022).
Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover reports from Bundase that the annual exercise which involved the display of a command post fire power of various weapons, a battle ground scenario using operational framework of deep, close and rear operations, showcased the operational readiness of GAF.
The Joint Taskforce Tarantula was designed to stimulate how a Battle Group operating as part of a joint task force employs its resources to block and repel an attack by a fictitious invading enemy with the support of the Navy and Air Force.
It also sought to afford students of the Senior Division of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) to appreciate the utilisation of fire assets available to a Battle Group as part of joint force and how they are employed.
This year's exercise was conducted with 1 Infantry Battalion as the lead Battalion supported by 66 Artillery Regiment, 153 Armour Regiment from the 15 Armour Brigade, 48 Engineer Regiment, 64 Infantry Regiment from the Army Special Operations Brigade with Second and Fifth Infantry Battalions of the Command supporting.
It was witnessed by senior military officers and students of the GAFCSC who are drawn from Ghana and eleven other African countries.
Threats
In his welcoming address, the General Officer Commanding, Southern Command, Ghana Army, Brigadier General Michael Ayisi Amoah said the reality of threats posed by Terrorist Armed Groups in Ghana grows with intensity with each passing day as the country's neighbouring countries records attacks on daily basis.
He said the need for the Ghana Armed Forces to train, test their fire assets and prepare for the eventuality cannot be over-emphasised.
"We are all aware of the recent disturbing incidents involving some secessionist groups with the intention of destabilizing the peace in the Eastern part of the country. This exercise demonstrates the resolve of the Ghana Armed Forces to deal with such threats." he said
He said the Ghanaian soldier was a well-trained professional soldier and gave the assurance that the Ghana Armed Forces was always ready to deal with any threat may threatened the territorial integrity of Ghana.
Common threat
The Chief Instructor Joint Studies. GAFCSC , Col. William Kwabiah said although the various scenerio exhibited during the exercise were Ghana specific, the contemporary threats of terrorism facing Ghana was the same across the continent and expressed the hope the lessons learnt would impact the students positively.
Deputy Minister of Defense, Kofi Amankwaa-Manu commended the GAF and
encouraged the personnel to remain professional, hardworking and vigilant and continue to protect the nation
Present at the exercise was Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama and other service commanders.
