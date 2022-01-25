Ghana: 80% of COVID-19 infections from unvaccinated - Prez

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the call for all Ghanaians to get vaccinated because currently data available to him shows that 80 per cent of all COVID-19 infections in the country were from persons who were not vaccinated.
The President said science had proven that getting vaccinated was the most efficient way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and go back to the normal way of life.
He said the government had so far succeeded in obtaining 26million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with more due in the country later this year.
"And for the sceptics, they should take note of the data that says that 80 per cent of those who are currently infected are those who have not been vaccinated, that is enough to tell us about the value of vaccinations," President Akufo-Addo said in an address of Tuesday at the New Year School and Conference held at the University of Ghana, Legon.
The President also stated that the country had so far administered 10,451,662 vaccine doses with 7,070,719 persons receiving at least one jab and 3,380,949 persons being fully vaccinated.
"So, I entreat all those who have not been vaccinated to do so, our responsibility to one another requires that we must be vaccinated," he stressed.
He also announced that Ghana would establish domestic manufacturing plants for fill, finish and packaging of COVID-19 vaccines.
"I will, on 16th February, together with His Excellency M. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, and His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, inspect in Marburg, Germany, the production facilities that we need to employ to this end. We are going to build a pan-African project with these two sister African nations, where, initially, the fill and finish plant will be located in Ghana," President Akufo-Addo said.
"BioNTech of Germany, the now renowned health technology company, which works with Pfizer, has agreed to be our partner, and will contribute also to the construction of a modular production facility for other vaccines as well, such as those for malaria and tuberculosis in Ghana".