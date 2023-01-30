­GES cautions public over cash for SHS placement

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the public to report persons who approach them to pay money for placement into any senior high school (SHS) to the police.
The GES in a statement, dated January 29, 2023, and signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, announced that preparations were ongoing for the release of Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for the 2023/24 academic year.
It further urged the public to beware of fake news portals and instead follow the GES official social media handles.
“The GES remains committed to ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under the established guidelines and looks forward to your full cooperation,” the statement added.
Results
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a press statement, dated January 25, 2023, announced the release of provisional results for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for both school and private candidates.
According to the statement, the subject results of 416 school candidates and three private candidates had been cancelled for the offence of either bringing foreign materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates.
Additionally, it stated that the entire results of 73 school candidates and two private candidates had also been cancelled for the offence of bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.
For subject results, the statement said 38 school candidates had their results withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractices while the entire results of 11 school candidates had also been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of alleged examination malpractice.
Statistics
A total of 552,288 candidates made up of 276,999 males and 275,289 females entered the school examination.
That included 65 candidates with visual impairment, 427 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other test accommodation needs.
Out of the total number of candidates who entered the examination, 4,309 candidates were absent.
The BECE for Private Candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,144 candidates.
This was made up of 641 males and 503 females. Out of the total number of candidates who entered the examination, 84 candidates were absent.
The Council also cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.