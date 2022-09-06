Gbese Traditional Council admits 2 new chiefs

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, last Saturday enstooled chiefs for Kokomlemle and Dome, two suburbs of Accra under the Gbese Stool of Ga Mashie, at a grand durbar at the Gbese Mantse's Palace in Accra.
Also enstooled was the Shippi of Abelempke, Nii Tettey Nettey Ojoklikli.
The occasion was marked with pomp and pageantry amid the firing of muskets and fontomfro drum beats to indicate the importance of the event.
The Kokomlemle Chief, Nii Ayikwei Kakalo I, and the Dome Chief, Nii Adu Abelefo II, and their respective high powered entourages were welcomed to the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace by the members of Gbese Traditional Council where Nii Ayi-Bonte sat in state to perform the traditional rites to admit the pair as august members of the council.
The Kokomlemle Chief, an IT Services Manager of Vodafone, is known in private life as Raymond Ayitey-Adjin, while the Dome Chief, a businessman, is known as Bishop Nii Otoo.
The Shippi of Ablemkpe is also known in private life as Emmanuel Tettey.
Preceding their swearing in ceremony, the two took their turns to also swear their oath of office and allegiance to the Gbese Mantse.
After administering the oaths to the chiefs, Nii Ayi-Bonte said it was the intention of the Gbese Stool to fill all areas under the jurisdiction of Gbese to make traditional administration easier by delegating some powers to sub-chiefs who remained closer to the people.
Nii Gbese said it was on this basis that upon thorough checks and consultation, the choice of the persons to take over the mantle of traditional leadership in Kokomlemle and Dome fell on Nii Ayikwei Kakalo and Nii Adu Abelefo.
The two chiefs promised to abide by the tenets of good traditional norms and practices to ensure the development of their respective areas of traditional rule.