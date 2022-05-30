GBA offers GH¢20,000 bounty for info on killers of lawyer Badombie

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has said it has noted with grave concern the upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in Ghana.
Making reference to last Saturday’s incident where a lawyer, Richard Badombie, was reportedly attacked and killed by suspected highway robbers, the GBA implored the “relevant security agencies to carry out swift and thorough investigations of the incident in order to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make them face the full rigours of the law.”
Reward
In a press statement dated Monday, May 30, 2022, jointly signed by Yaw Acheampong Boafo and Kwaku Gyau Baffour, President and Secretary respectively, the GBA announced that it was ready to offer a reward of GH¢20,000 to anybody who will volunteer credible information to lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.
“The GBA stands ready and prepared to give a reward of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢20,000.00) to anyone who volunteers credible and legitimate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.”
“The GBA would like to assure its entire membership that the Association will do everything within its power to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this abominable crime,” it added.
What happened?
Suspected armed robbers on Saturday attacked a vehicle and shot the driver dead on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region.
The deceased has been identified as Richard Badombie, a lawyer in Accra.
He was reportedly travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives.
The police have mounted a search for the suspected robbers who attacked the vehicle at a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri on Saturday.
They reportedly emerged from the near-by bush and signaled the vehicle in which the lawyer and his relatives were travelling to stop.
One of the suspects immediately shot dead the driver of the vehicle, Richard Badombie, who is a lawyer with Lartey, Badombie & Co. Associates in Accra.
Read also: Suspected armed robbers kill lawyer on Bole-Bamboi highway
PHOTO: The vehicle, a Hyundai Accent after the attack, when veered off the road.
Below is a copy of the statement
GHANA BAR ASSOCIATION'S STATEMENT ON THE RAMPANT ARMED ROBBERY AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES IN THE COUNTRY
The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has noted with grave concern the upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.
The most recent of these violent attacks occurred on Saturday, the 28th day of May, 2022, when the occupants of a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17 were attacked between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri, which resulted in the untimely death of Richard Badombie, a Lawyer and a member of the GBA.
The GBA would wish to commiserate with the families and colleagues of Richard Badombie and the families of all persons who have lost their lives as a result of armed robberies and other violent crimes.
The Ghana Bar Association, with particular reference to the incident of Saturday, the 28th day of May, 2022, involving our departed colleague, Richard Badombie, humbly and respectfully implores the relevant security agencies to carry out swift and thorough investigations of the incident in order to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make them face the full rigours of the law.
The GBA also urges the general public to volunteer information to the security agencies to enable them thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to identifying the perpctrators of the crime and making them suffer the consequences of their action.
The GBA stands ready and prepared to give a reward of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC20,000.00) to anyone who volunteers credible and legitimate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.
The GBA would like to assure its entire membership that the Association will do everything
within its power to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this abominable crime.
The GBA implores the security agencies to intensify activities and programmes aimed at drastically reducing the crime rate in the country, especially armed robbery and other violent crimes.
The GBA also entreats the security agencies to enhance education of the general public on crime prevention and detection with a view to awakening the security
consciousness of the citizenry.
The GBA further urges the security agencies to intensify the protection of all persons living within the territorial borders of the Republic of Ghana so that they can feel safe and go about their daily activities and businesses in peace without the slightest sense of insecurity.
DATED IN ACCRA THIS 30TH DAY OF MAY, 2022
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.