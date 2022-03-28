Ga West Presbytery consecrates 17 catechists

The Chairperson of the Ga West Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Enoch Adjei Pobee, has appealed to church leaders to acquire the necessary training to enable them to teach their followers sound doctrines.
Rev. Pobee made the call when he preached on the theme: “The Call” at the consecration of 17 Catechists for the Ga West Presbytery of the church at the New Gbawe Redemption Congregation in Accra.
He said anytime God calls, he reveals and introduces whom he is to all and sundry.
He observed that several false teachings have crept into Christianity and it would take men and women of God who are willing to apply themselves to serious studies to reverse the trend.
Rev. Enoch Adjei Pobee said, some preachers of the bible give literal meanings to the scriptures thereby misleading their congregants. “Some of us read the bible and give the surface meaning because we are not able to differentiate between what was meant for some particular audience and what is meant for us.”
He said for pastors, catechists, evangelists and teachers among other leaders to teach well, they must study good translations of the bible, consider the literal and historical contexts of the text while consulting other tools like commentaries saying the role of the Holy Spirit cannot be overemphasized.
The Chairperson congratulated the newly consecrated catechists and tasked them to be good ambassadors of Christ and the church by remaining faithful to the scriptures and the teaching of sound doctrines.
Rev. Gideon Puplampu, the Director of Ramsyer Training Centre, Abetifi, of the church presenting the catechists candidates to the Ga West Presbytery Council for their consecration commended the catechists for taking their various trainings seriously.
He charged them to go and share the knowledge they have acquired with not only the members of their individual congregations but with everyone that God would bring along their ways.
The Clerk of Presbytery, the Rev. Joseph Kofi Antwi (PhD), who received the Catechists on behalf of the Presbytery read out the profile and hence presented them to the Chairperson and the Presbytery Session Council for the consecration rite
Catechist Mr. Samuel Kwesi Asuah on behalf of his colleagues registered their profound gratitude to God and the leadership of the church for such a high calling.
He pledged their willingness to do their best in order to fulfil the great commission as assigned to them.
The 17 newly consecrated catechists included; Ellen Oppong Biney, Augustina Oparebea Addo, Florence Akua Ago Amankwah, Kezia Ann Larbi-Koranteng, Salome Asante Adu, Salome Nkrumah Gyimah, Daniel Owusu Ansah, Emmanuel Osei Akyea, Samuel Baffoe Monney, Emmanuel Kumah, Emmanuel Ainooson, Magnus Yaw Amankwah
Acorlor, Daniel Konjah, John Kofi Baah Apea, Samuel Kwesi Asuah, Benjamin Adeku and John Kwakye Baidoo.
A host of District Ministers, Ministers in Charge, Agents and Districts Lay Reps were present to grace the occasion.