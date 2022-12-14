Ga Presbytery to climax centenary celebrations at Black Star Square on Sunday

The Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) will climax its 100th-anniversary celebration with a Thanksgiving Service at the Black Stars Square on Sunday, December 18.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will grace the service as the Special Guest of Honour with the Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante is expected to deliver the sermon, on the theme for the year-long celebration: “Grateful for our Heritage, Forging ahead in Unity and Faith.”
Event
Gospel artiste, ASP Kofi Sarpong, a Presbyterian and chorister, will be among a host of artistes billed to lead the praise and thanksgiving of the service, with a Presbytery Mass Choir and singing band also in attendance.
Also expected to attend the service are members from all over the Ga Presbytery and beyond, specially invited guests from other denominations and para-church organizations, the media and other friends of the Presbytery.
A centenary brochure chronicling the Presbytery’s 100-year journey will be on sale at the venue.
Ga Presbytery @ 100
The Ga Presbytery is among the first five Presbyteries formed by the church in 1922 and is currently the most cosmopolitan Presbytery, which has earned her the name, “Rainbow Presbytery” to signify its ethnic diversity.
The Presbytery stretches from Tema in the East to the main road from Accra to Nsawam in the West. It also stretches northwards to the foot of the Akwapim hills.
Currently, it is made up of 24 Districts and one Mission Field.
The celebrations began last January when it was launched by Rt Rev Prof Mante.
Subsequently, a series of exciting programmes were held to bring the various districts within the presbytery together.
Some of the events were public lectures, a youth rally, a musical festival, fun games, a heritage trail to historic sites of the Presbyterian Church in Ghana as well as a health screening exercise.