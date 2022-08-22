Ga Mashie climaxes Homowo

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, last Saturday visited sacred places within the Ga State to sprinkle ‘kpokpoi’, the traditional corn meal, and poured libation to climax this year’s Homowo festivities.
Clad in red and accompanied by his elders, queen mothers, other sub- chiefs within the Ga State and a large crowd, all clad in red, in a show of massive support, the Ga Mantse sprinkled ‘kpokpoi’ and poured libation on the sacred graves, amid drumming, chanting of war songs and the firing of muskets.
King Tsuru first visited the King Tackie Tawiah I Royal Mausoleum at Tesano and proceeded to the Accra Brewery Mausoleum, where it is believed King Tackie I was buried.
There, the Ga Mantse toured the entire facility, sprinkled ‘kpokpoi’ and said prayers for both the living and the dead.
After the two-hour exercise, the procession walked through the central business district of Accra to the Makola Market, where the statue of the late Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tawiah I, is located, amid cultural display.
At the statue ground, King Tsuru poured libation to the departed ancestors and sprinkled ‘kpokpoi’.
From there, the procession continued through the location of the General Post Office, through Salaga Market, Korle We, through the Ussher Fort to the Ga Mantse Stool House.
Peace and unity
The High Priestess at the Ga Paramount Stool House, Ga Manye Afieye, asserted that this year’s Homowo celebration had been more successful and glorious.
She said it was quite different from the previous years and that signified stability, peace and unity within the Ga State.
“I want to use this opportunity to wish all Ga communities a happy new year. We hope to meet again in the coming years for such a celebration,” she said.
She urged the youth in the community to desist from politicising the Ga chieftaincy matter, stating that the Ga Kingdom was bigger than politics.
“I will finally appeal to everyone to support the King to be able to develop the Ga community. We can only achieve the development we seek for if we are united. We are behind in terms of development due to the dispute and court litigations within the state,” he High Priestess said.
She added: “Some people deliberately fuel and finance some individuals to litigate over some simple issues that could have easily been settled by ourselves. All these will not help us; it’s time for us to join hands together to develop our Ga State.”