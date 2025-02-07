Featured

Funeral of Lt. Gen. Arnold Quainoo: Prez Mahama urges Ghanaians to be more patriotic

Feb - 07 - 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to uphold patriotism, diligence, and ethical conduct in all facets of life, warning against the growing pursuit of material gain at the expense of national progress.

Speaking at the final funeral rites of former Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo, at Burma Camp in Accra today, the former President lamented what he described as a shift in values, contrasting the selflessness of past generations with the material-driven focus of the present.

Reflecting on the legacy of Lt. Gen. Quainoo, President Mahama emphasised the need for citizens to reject selfishness and embrace a spirit of service to the nation.

"And for those of us who had the opportunity to associate with him, he inspired us in the sense of being able to lead our lives selflessly and as patriots of our country," he stated.

Describing the late military officer as one of the last of a generation dedicated to national service, President Mahama noted, "He is the last of a generation that is past whose major focus was love of country and their patriotic spirit. It is very different from the current generation today, everything is driven by material wealth."

In his concluding remarks, he urged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from Lt. Gen. Quainoo’s life and rekindle a sense of patriotism.

"And so, as we gather to say farewell to this man, may his life be an inspiration that we can recapture love of country and patriotism," he added.

Lt. Gen. Arnold Quainoo, a distinguished military leader, is remembered for his unwavering dedication to Ghana’s security and development. His funeral brought together high-ranking officials, military personnel, and citizens who paid their last respects to a man widely regarded as a patriot.

