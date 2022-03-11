Full Gospel Church International inducts new President

The Full Gospel Church International (FGCI), the first charismatic church in Ghana and a member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, has elected and inducted a new President into office.
The nomination and candidacy of the new President, the Rt Rev. Godwin Dela Fiagome, went through a rigorous selection process which witnessed resounding unanimity of his choice for president in strict accord with the FGCI’s constitution.
In his inaugural address after his induction at the Emmanuel Mensah Chapel of the FGCI in Tema on Saturday, February 26, 2022, the Rt Rev. Fiagome expressed his appreciation to the Almighty God for His grace that had enabled him to come that far in his ministry and calling.
He paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, Bishop Samuel N. Mensah, for his tutelage over the years and indicated his resoluteness in the power of the Holy Spirit to lead and make every sacrifice worth the cause to lift FGCI to the next level.
He further indicated that his leadership legacy, following the worthy example of his predecessors, was to build on the strong foundation already laid, uphold the legacies of his predecessors and do even greater works to the glory of God.
The leadership baton of the FGCI began its sacred transition from the Founder and first President, Most Rev. Emmanuel Ashong Mensah of blessed memory, in 2000.
While he was alive, he handed over to his son and second generation leader, the Most Rev. Samuel N. Mensah.
It was in keeping faith with that tradition that the church witnessed yet another epochal leadership transition ceremony to induct into office the new President and third generation leader, Rt Rev. Fiagome.
Induction service
It was a well-attended solemn but colourful ceremony. Present were members of the charismatic fraternity, other Christian denominations, traditional authorities, well-wishers and the press.
In attendance were clergy, including the General Overseer of Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah; the General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah; the General Overseer of Life
International Church, Bishop Dr Gordon Kisseih, and the Founder of Jesus Generation Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Anyani Boadum.
Others were President of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh; President, Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, Rev. Prof. J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, FGA; and the Associate Professor of African Theology, Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture, Akropong-Akwapim, Rev. Prof. Philip Laryea.
Goodwill messages
In a goodwill message, Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu lauded the leadership transition uniqueness of FGCI.
He said it was a trajectory worth emulating to see a living president of a church hand over leadership of the church to a younger minister in a peaceful transition, adding, “This pacesetting example is in sharp contrast to the acrimony that often characterises leadership transitions in other churches.”
Speaking on behalf of the GPCC, Bishop Kisseih reiterated the significant leadership transition path that the FGCI had blazed and called for its emulation by the Church, especially the charismatic churches.
A Consultant at Global Strategic Resources, Dr Samuel Tengey, was also full of praise for the former President of FGCI, Bishop Mensah, for his visionary leadership of the church which had seen significant positive changes that were driving the church towards global significance, relevance and identity.
He also identified the uniqueness of the FGCI leadership transition blueprint and called on other charismatic churches to emulate same.
Leadership
The leadership effervescence of the new president is captured in the leadership axiom of his mentor and predecessor, Bishop Mensah: “The essence of leadership is deeply rooted in the execution of change-agenda. Without the glaring evidence of change which mirrors transformational effects in people’s lives and the society, leadership becomes pedestrian and dysfunctional in the expectations of God.
“Leadership is a calling; a calling to lead to bring God’s purpose to bear on His people. It is a calling with generational intent; it lives beyond the person and time of the leader.”
To the FGCI, Rt Rev. Fiagome’s leadership tenure promises hope and intentionality in vision continuity.