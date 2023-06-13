Four suspects arrested in relation to abuse of female victim in viral Upper East video

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jun - 13 - 2023 , 13:30

Four suspects have been arrested by the police in the relation to a viral victim in which a female victim is being abused.

The Police has confirmed that the incident happened at Kupelga in the Upper East Region.

The suspects have been named as Awizore Amolt, 38, Akolbila Asorwogo, 19, Akolbila Ben, 21 and Atibila Aladago, 37.

They were arrested following a police intelligence operation Tuesday morning [June 13, 2023].

“The four suspects are currently in Police custody and assisting the investigation while efforts continue to arrest other accomplices to face justice”, the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the police said it is in touch with the victim and her family, adding that arrangements have been made for a Police clinical psychologist to provide her psycho-social support.

In the said viral video, some people were seen abusing the victim.

She went through such an ordeal because she was accused of killing her husband.

POLICE UPDATE ON VIRAL VIDEO ON ABUSE OF FEMALE VICTIM

