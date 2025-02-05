Next article: Sam George vows to tackle disinformation as Minister after falling victim

Featured

Four-month-old baby dies in Kissiman Junction slum fire

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:32 1 minute read

A devastating fire outbreak at a slum near Kissiman Junction, close to Achimota-Samodak, has claimed the life of a four-month-old baby.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of today, destroyed over 20 wooden structures used as residences, along with their contents.

Despite the swift response of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the infant could not be saved.

The charred remains of the baby have been handed over to the police for further investigation, while efforts to determine the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Swift response

According to the Head of Public Relations at the GNFS, Divisional Officer Two (DO II) Desmond E. Ackah, firefighters from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations received the distress call at 4:12 a.m. and arrived just 12 minutes later.

He stated that the firefighters swiftly contained the inferno, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings, including a warehouse, and finally brought it under control at 5:02 a.m.

“Firefighters are currently conducting overhauling operations to completely extinguish any remaining flames,” he added.