Foundation provides school uniforms to Potters Village Home children

The Dora Awuah Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has donated uniforms and textbooks worth GH¢13,000 to the children of the Potters Village Foster Home at Dodowa.
Hitherto, the children wore house dresses to school.
But, thanks to the benevolence of the foundation which aims at adopting innovative strategies to promote mental health, the children are now happy to be wearing school uniforms.
The Executive Director of the foundation, Dora Awuah, said the gesture was meant to facilitate learning and also boost their interest in attending school to acquire knowledge as a legacy for life.
She said the foundation envisaged the joy and happiness associated with wearing new school uniforms will boost the mental health of the youngsters.
Orphans, she noted, are vulnerable to various levels of mental health distress largely due to emotional deprivation, pointing out that ‘recent studies show a high prevalence of depression, anxiety and behavioural conditions among orphans, especially those in alternate care.’
According to Mrs Awuah, such deprivations in several instances reduce the confidence levels of children.
She commended the management team, donors, and all volunteers for helping to put smiles on the faces of children at the Potters Village this academic year.