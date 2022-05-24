Foreign architects urged to acquire local license for work

The acting Registrar of the Architects Registration Council (ARC), Josephine Essie M. Kpesese, has urged foreign architects operating in the country to regularise their operations through the necessary processes with the council to acquire the relevant licence for their practice.
Section 5(1) of the Architects Act 1969 (NLCD 357) stipulates among others that “the Council shall be concerned with the architecture profession, and is charged with the responsibility of securing the highest practical standards in the practice of architecture”.
Ms Kpesese, who gave the caution in an interview with the media during a special ceremony in Accra to induct Ghanaian-British architect, Sir David Adjaye, as a newly admitted architect in Ghana said, “the ARC will not sit aloof to witness wrongdoings”.
Sir David was sworn in by the acting registrar, and was conferred with the title architect by the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, at the instance of the Board Chairman of the ARC, Richard Nii Dadey.
The event was witnessed by board members of the ARC and members of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA), including its President, SM Quartey.
Ms Kpesese commended Sir David for his efforts that had brightened the shine on Ghana.
“Today, the ARC proudly recognises Ghanaian-British architect, Sir David Adjaye, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017, and is the recipient of several reputable awards, and to induct him as a newly admitted architect in Ghana,” she said.
“As a council, we don’t just accept these foreign architects, but due processes, including interviews, verification of documents by checking from recognised bodies and other processes are followed,” she added.
Due processes
The Board Chairman of the ARC, Richard Nii Dadey, congratulated Mr Adjaye for completing the due processes to acquire the license and expressed the hope that his practice in Ghana would add to the world-wide landmarks that he had established.
Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed optimism that Sir David’s admission into the licensed architects' register of the ARC would guarantee the required worldwide networking benefit in both theory and practice to other registered members within the architectural industry.