Foodstuffs locked-up at Asonkwaa in B/A Region over bad roads

Food stuffs, including yams, have been locked-up at Asonkwaa in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region because trucks cannot access the area due to the deplorable nature of the Asonkwaa-Bonsu feeder road.
Drivers, who go to the area to cart foodstuffs to major marketing centres in Kumasi, Techiman and Nkoranza, have refused to use the road because they risk getting stuck in the mud as a result of the current incessant rainfall in the area.
Situation
The Asonkwaa-Bonsu road is bumpy and riddled with potholes while erosion has eaten part of the road, making driving difficult and dangerous with its attendant adverse effect on the health of commuters and vehicles.
When it rains, part of the road is covered with water making it difficult to drive through.
The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Paul Kwaku Bio, said the deplorable nature of the road had brought socio-economic activities in the area to a standstill and left farmers frustrated because they had no other means to cart their produce such as yam, maize, cassava, beans and groundnut to the marketing centres. Also affected by the bad roads are expectant mothers and other patients.
“Drivers normally use the poor nature of the road as an excuse to charge exorbitant fares,” he added.
According to Mr Bio, he had made several complaints to the Nkoranza South Municipal Assembly without any results as the road kept on deteriorating by the day.
He, therefore, appealed to the government to come to their aid to help boost economic activities in the area.