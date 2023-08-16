Fludor, VisionSpring donate free eyeglasses to cocoa farmers

Daily Graphic Aug - 16 - 2023 , 09:28

A cocoa marketing company, Fludor Ghana Limited, has distributed free eyeglasses to cocoa farmers in the country, in collaboration with a non-profit organisation, VisionSpring.

The gesture from the company, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, formed part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort to support the eradication of vision impairment - one of the world’s health problems - affecting 7.5 million Ghanaians, many of whom are in low income communities.

Initiative

The initiative is aimed at increasing the eyeglasses coverage rate and income earning potential of cocoa farmers and community members within Fludor’s sustainability sourcing network.

At the maiden ceremony, the Managing Director of Fludor Ghana Limited, Dennis Sampong, explained that the initiative had obvious broader sustainability benefits.

“A healthy farmer is a happy farmer, and a happy farmer is a productive one.

The farmers’ wellbeing has a direct impact on the quality and quantity of their output, so it is imperative that we support them as best as we can,” he said.

Free eye screening

As part of the gesture, Fludor Ghana Limited and VisionSpring conducted free vision screening for 3,790 individuals in nine cocoa growing districts in the Western and Eastern regions, while specially designed vision camps were situated across 23 locations to undertake the programme.

For his part, the Business Development Lead, Ghana, from VisionSpring, Harry Ahimah, said:

“It is always a delight when well-meaning companies like Fludor Ghana Limited come to the aid of Ghana’s cocoa farmers.

Cocoa farmers are considered a major backbone of the Ghanaian economy, but it is sad to realise that most of them are unable to access eye care either due to cost or lack of eyecare facilities.”

“We are deeply grateful to TGI Group for this collaboration, and we are looking forward to a lasting partnership to further unlock the earning potentials of Ghanaian cocoa farmers,” he added.

Beneficiaries

Out of the 3,790 beneficiaries screened for various eye diseases, 1,547 received spectacles, 1,316 individuals were given medications and 927 with various conditions, which included cataract, pterygium and glaucoma, were referred to the nearest district hospitals for further examination.

Beneficiary farmers were not only excited about the screening exercise but were also grateful for the free medication.

Their appreciation is captured in the words of 58-year-old Thomas Mensah and 60-year-old Martha Agyei.

“Prior to the screening exercise, I could hardly see well and read due to issues with my eyes,'' said Mensah.

"Performing certain cocoa farm operations, such as pod breaking, scooping of beans, hand pollination, was quite difficult for me as I ended up most times not doing it the right way.

“Hearing that Fludor was organising a free eye test was a great joy to me.

After going through the exercise, I received a spectacle from the doctor and now I can see clearly and read.

Thanks to Fludor,” he added.

“I was unable to see objects that were far from me.

I was given eye drops during the eye-screening exercise.

I was also referred to the hospital for further treatment and I can now see clearly.

The company has done very well,” Martha Agyei said.