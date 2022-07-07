Flooding crisis beyond MCE, we need Prez Akufo-Addo, Regional Minister's help - Glefe residents

Residents of Glefe, a fishing community located in the Ablekuma West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to come to their aid after their homes and businesses were inundated with water following Tuesday's downpour (July 5, 2022).
The residents who say they are at their wit's end want the Regional Minister to dredge the lagoon that separates Glefe from Opetekwei which they say is the cause of the flooding.
They also want the Minister to cause the arrest of persons who have turned the banks of the lagoon on the Opetekwei side into a dumping site of refuse.
Complaints
Speaking to GraphicOnline in an interview after the flood waters had receded on July 6, 2020, the Queen-mother of Glefe, Deaconness Naa Mostu Manye said the flooding would result in investors closing down their businesses which would worsen economic conditions in the community.
She said the dumping site which had been created on the banks of the lagoon and the lack of gutters in the community was the cause of the flooding in the area.
Naa Mostu Manye said several pleas to the Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma West, George Cyril Bray to resolve the flooding had fallen on deaf ears hence their decision to petition the Regional Minister and the President.
"Some miscreants take money from people for the dumping of refuse and have now turned the lagoon into a refuse dump, this is what caused the flooding in homes and businesses," she said.
"I beg His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to come to our aid, because we have already told the MCE and there has been no action on his part and things are getting worse.
"This issue appears to be beyond the MCE, that is why I am escalating this issue to the President and the Regional Minister".
Businesses affected
Mr Buabeng Francis, the owner of Nhyira No 1, a baking shop located in the community said he was contemplating relocating from the community because of the losses he was making anytime it floods.
The bakery's premises was still being dried when GraphicOnline got to the shop.
"All the time in June-July we face this problem but what happened was very serious," an angry Mr Buaben said.
"I bought this shop for my business but now it is too much with the dumping of refuse in the choked lagoon. We need gutters in this community to solve this problem".
The Chairman of the Glefe, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr Eric Annan said the flooding was also affecting the operations of commercial transport drivers.
He said the Glefe GPRTU office and the Glefe Last Stop bus station were not spared the effects of the flooding.