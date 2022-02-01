Fisheries Ministry holds dialogue with stakeholders on automation of premix fuel

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) and the National Premix Fuel Secretariat (NPFS) have held a national consultative meeting on the automation of premix fuel supply.
The ministry explained the broad concept and relevance of the project, as well as possible funding options for its roll out, at the meeting, which was participated by key fisheries groups and cooperatives.
The participants included representatives from the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council (NICFC), the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC), the National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG), the National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NAFPTA) and the Ghana Inshore Fishermen Association (GIFA).
Work on the automation of premix fuel supply continues to gather steam following the approval by the Cabinet for the commencement of the project.
Significance
The sector Minister, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the project so far and assured fishermen and other stakeholders that the project would curb some of the challenges in the premix fuel supply chain.
“The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, tasked me, on my assumption of office, to work hard to bring the government’s expectation of a fully automated premix fuel supply chain to fruition as a way of improving the sub-sector.
“The effort being channelled towards this project is a reflection of the government’s digitalisation programme as a means of achieving efficiency and transparency in government business,” she said.
According to her, the ministry had prioritised stakeholder dialogue ahead of the implementation of the project and had already engaged the oil marketing companies (OMCs), among others.
Mrs Koomson said the Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System was expected to complement existing strategies being implemented to address the challenges associated with the allocation, distribution and sale of premix fuel in the country, including a canoe identification system (CIS).
System
The system will consist dispensing control units, fuel level sensors for monitoring fuel levels, a card utilisation system for authorisation and access, as well as web and mobile application for monitoring, control and generation of reports.
The minister said having successfully launched the automated premix fuel dispensing unit at Nungua in Accra in December 2019, a nationwide roll out of the project would commence soon.
Staff of the ministry and the NPFS took turns to educate the participants on some of the benefits that would accrue from operating the system, which had been piloted.
The benefits include easy payment, effective tracking, transparency and payment flexibility, as well as an effective solution to perennial challenges, such as prolonged waiting time, low customer satisfaction, rush hour challenges, the lack of trust and transparency and general transaction tracking hassles.