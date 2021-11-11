First Ghanaian-owned marine vessel arrives

Tullow Ghana has taken delivery of the first Ghanaian-owned, Ghanaian-flagged marine vessel to support offshore activities in the oil and gas industry in Ghana.
Named, MV Flat Confidence, the vessel was released following the successful Offshore Vessel Inspection Database (OVID) testing on November 5, 2021.
A release issued in Accra by Tullow in Accra last Monday said: “The MV Flat Confidence vessel was acquired by Flat C Marine Offshore Limited, following a long-term contract granted by Tullow Ghana to the company that enabled them to raise finances to procure the vessel.”
“In 2020, Tullow Ghana embarked on an initiative to develop the local capacity of the oil and gas industry through the adoption of the marine sector with the aim of creating opportunities for indigenous Ghanaian companies to own and operate vessels to support the oil and gas industry, and upscale the capacity of Ghanaian personnel in the marine sector.”
Commitment
The release said the presence of the Flat Confidence vessel reflected Tullow’s commitment to develop and support capability growth to international standards in marine sectors.
It added that the marine sector adoption initiative aimed at enhancing indigenous participation with 100 per cent Ghanaian-owned and operationally Ghanaian-flagged offshore vessels.
“This is also part of Tullow’s Shared Prosperity agenda which include optimising local content and developing supplier capacity.”
The 71-meter long and 19-meter wide vessel will be operational in the Western Region of Ghana and will support the work of Tullow Ghana’s two FPSOs – Kwame Nkrumah and John Evans Atta Mills,” it added.
Leadership role
The Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Wissam Al Monthiry, said in the release that: “As a leading oil and gas company in Ghana, we recognise the active leadership role we must play to develop local capacity for participation in the oil and gas industry. That is why last year, we adopted the marine sector to develop local capacity in that sector to support the oil industry”.
Mr Monthiry said the company was happy to have achieved that and “we appreciate our key stakeholders, joint venture partners, Government of Ghana, Ports and Harbours Authority, the Ministry of Energy and the Petroleum Commission for their efforts in helping us make this possible”.
He said: “Hopefully this is the start of something progressive,” adding that: “Oil companies in Ghana play a significant role in accelerating the socio-economic development of the country.
“Over the years, Tullow and its partners have succeeded in empowering and supporting Ghanaian businesses to participate in the oil and gas industry.”