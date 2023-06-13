First Cohort graduate from Yepafrica entrepreneurship training

A Dutch non governmental organisation (NGO), Yepafrica, has held a free five-day empowerment & entrepreneurship training programme for graduates and job seekers in Accra.

Also at the weeklong event, the first cohort of the youth empowerment & entrepreneurship training programme graduated while the Yepafrica Ghana chapter was launched.

First Cohort graduates

Yepafrica has been working in Africa for 15 years empowering the youth to bring entrepreneurial qualities in them.

It operates empowerment and entrepreneurship learning centres in Gambia and Senegal.

The Ghana chapter has been established to expand its reach and impact.

Beneficiaries of the first cohort were recruited through social media, invited to apply by filling a form, registered, underwent an interview session and made presentations before they gained qualification to join the Yepafrica training.

The maiden training session in Ghana was held at the Lakeside Marina Park in Accra from Monday, May 29, to June 2, 2023.

The participants, during the presentation session, said the training had impacted positively on their lives as they are no more afraid to take up challenges in life and were now ready to act with an entrepreneurial spirit and as agents of change (Yeppers) to inspire the youth of today.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer, Zenfusion Consultancy, Munnira Sheikh who now doubles as the Chairperson for Yepafrica Ghana Foundation, expressed her delight to welcome on board Yepafrica, an NGO which has been at the fore front of addressing unemployment challenges among the youth which is a cancer in Africa.

“ For us, our interest and aim is to empower beneficiaries to take responsibility of their lives by creating their own future. If there are no jobs you need to create them yourself.

More training centres

She announced that Yepafrica, has plans to create five learning centres around Ghana and will empower each community with one learning centre which will keep recruiting new trainees so the Group can have a build up of ‘Yeppers’ all around Ghana who can connect together and support their start-ups,” she said.

In his remarks, a Board Member/Trainer of Yepafrica Foundation, Netherlands, Georgy Evers, congratulated the participants for working intensely for the duration of the training.

“The training has been successful and I am impressed about the various talents.

Yepafrica he reiterated is committed to realizing the first learning centre in Ghana this year.

“This will require more support from sponsors as such we will work hard to get more funding.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), Sherif Ghali, who was the Guest Speaker, urged the youth to take advantage of Technology as the fastest way of realizing their dreams and assured that the Chamber will continue to support young people to achieve their objectives.