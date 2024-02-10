FGBMFI institutes award scheme for members

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 10 - 2024 , 11:09

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has instituted an annual award scheme to recognise and reward members and individuals whose have demonstrated high integrity and contributed to the general good and peace of the country.

Dubbed FGBMFI Distinguished Footprint Awards, the principal targets of the award are FGBMFI members and volunteers.

The award has also been given a national flavour by including churches and para-church organisations as well as other individuals who qualify to be awarded.

This year’s ceremony which is slated for April 20 will also be used to officially unveil newly appointed ambassadors of the fellowship.

Award categories

The Chairman of the Awards Committee, Dr Joe Tackie, said during the launch which took place in Accra that some of the categories included Staff of the Year, Best Chapter Award, Best Field Representative Award, Best Ladies of the Fellowship Project Coordinator, Best Directorate, Special Award, National Award and many among others.

He stated that the fellowship did not only recognise, but also endorsed efforts by the larger Ghanaian society to name and shame individuals and organisations whose act of dishonesty and corruption had contributed to Ghana’s position in the worldwide Corruption Perception Index score.

Ghana scored 43 out of a clean score of 100 and was ranked 70th out of 180 countries included in the index last year.

The award scheme

Be that as it may, Dr Tackie said the fellowship still believed in the principle that set apart good people and good deeds in the society for emulation.

“It is for this reason that the FGBMFI has decided to institute the annual award scheme that will recognise and reward our own members as well as individuals and organisations in the larger Ghanaian society, irrespective of their religious background, whose exceptional demonstration of high integrity and public spiritedness has contributed significantly to the general good and peace of our country,” Dr Tackie said.

He said the initiative was meant to address a gap in the administration of the fellowship.

The purpose, he said, was to show appreciation for the achievement of individuals and units within the fellowship and other individuals and organisations outside the fellowship that served its larger purpose.

Credibility and integrity

Dr Tackie said it would also recognise members of the fellowship who had contributed through sacrifice and service to the growth of FGBMFI and the Kingdom of God.

He said the fellowship had instituted structures that would help bring credibility and integrity to the process for the over 140 chapters across the country and that there was a chapter vibrancy index that gave the fellowship a clear indication of how chapters were performing.