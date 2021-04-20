Fertiliser will be in abundance in Ahafo — Regional Minister

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr George Boakye, has said the Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) being constructed in the region by Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) will provide enough fertiliser for the region.
He said the siting of the project in the region, being a food basket of the country, would make it a hub of fertiliser production and by extension massive food production.
The regional minister made the statement last Friday at Goaso in the Ahafo Region when the Parliamentary Select Committees on Local Government, Science, Environment and Technology, Finance and Works and Housing, who were on a working visit to inspect works on the IRECOP project, paid a courtesy call on him at the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC).
Reliance
“Ahafo is a farming community and we rely on Accra and Kumasi for fertiliser, but with this project, fertiliser will be in abundance to help food production in the region,” Mr Boakye emphasised.
The former lawmaker also indicated that apart from the agricultural benefits that the region stood to benefit from, the project would also create direct and indirect jobs to the teeming youth in the area.
The regional minister, therefore, appealed to the contractor to speed up with the work, adding that “this project is very dear to my heart and that of the region”.
Committee
The Chairman of the Select Committee on Local Government, Mr Emmanuel Gyamfi, who doubled as the leader of the delegation, thanked the regional minister for the warm reception and expressed optimism that the next time they visited the RCC, they would be received in the new office complex of the council which he said was 90 per cent ready.
The Ahafo Region is one of the new regions created and its RCC currently operates in a makeshift office complex.
The lawmakers later visited the project site where two members of the Select Committees, Messrs&