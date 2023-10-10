Feasibility study for Cape Coast Airport presented to government

GraphicOnline Oct - 10 - 2023 , 11:29

The government’s quest to construct a new airport in Cape Coast is on course, following the presentation of a feasibility study for the project.

The proposed Cape Coast Airport, the government has explained, is to enhance air travel in the central and western parts of the country, in order to boost tourism, trade and domestic air connectivity.

Aviation consultants, Ayeh & Ayeh, after being tasked by the government to conduct a feasibility study, have presented their report.

The report, received by the Ministry of Transport, is set to be presented to Cabinet for ratification before the airport project commences.

With both the Central and Western Regions attracting a high number of tourist and business visits, many have suggested the proposed airport should be situated between Cape Coast and Takoradi in order to make it easier for air travellers to access both strategic cities from the new airport.

The feasibility studies, therefore proposed 4 centres for the airport, including Cape Coast itself, and Elmina - a city in between Cape Coast and Takoradi, but much closer to Cape Coast.

The proposed airport, with a 3,400 metres runway, is expected to be constructed in three phases

The Chief Executive Officer of Ayeh and Ayeh, Engineer Leslie Alex Ayeh, stressed the significance of the feasibility study, explaining that it offered advice on important areas such as geophysical, topographical, meteorological, environmental, social as well as engineering requirements for the airport.

Apart from the airport, a dual-carriage access road would be constructed to link the main Cape Coast-Takoradi highway.

The President Akufo-Addo administration has made strides in the aviation sector, having built the new and expanded Tamale International Airport, as well as the expanded Kumasi International Airport, which is yet to be commissioned.

The Sunyani and Wa Airports have also received significant facelifts.