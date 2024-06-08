Featured

Father Campbell shares story of Bawumia's empathy for lepers

GraphicOnline Jun - 08 - 2024 , 19:41

The Resident Director of the Weija Leprosarium, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, has spoken about his personal experience of the compassionate nature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in Accra last Friday at the launch of a book on the works of Dr. Bawumia as Vice President, Father Campbell, who has worked with Dr. Bawumia on social projects for the poor and vulnerable, shared positive testimonies about the Vice President, especially his commitment to supporting lepers.

"People come to Weija and they put their hands behind their backs. They don't want to greet them (lepers). But Bawumia comes there and he shakes hands with everybody," said Father Campbell.

"He called me on Christmas Eve and said he would be with us on Christmas Day. When he came, he went around and greeted everybody."

"When he arrived in his car, he took the youngest member of our community into his arms and gave her a warm embrace," added Father Campbell, who also narrated how Dr. Bawumia has been tirelessly supporting the Weija Leprosarium.

"He has been supporting us, and his doors are always open to me," Father Campbell added.

The book, "Dr. Bawumia and the Modern Vice Presidency," authored by communications professor Etse Sikanku, delves into the Ghanaian Vice Presidency and how Dr. Bawumia has transformed the office through his focus and advocacy.