Farmers celebrated in regions, no show in Upper East

Farmers throughout the country were yesterday rewarded in the regions for their immense contributions to the socioeconomic development of the country.

The celebration in the regions was a prelude to the National Farmers Day, which was observed at a dinner at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

However, there was no such celebration in the Upper East Region due to financial difficulties.

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from the region that the celebrations had been postponed to December 8 this year.

The planning committee, chaired by the Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, in a letter announcing the postponement, cited financial challenges and the need to centralise it at one location.

The letter, dated November 24, 2023, said the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) needed some time to reorganise themselves for the celebration.

"In view of this, it has been rescheduled to Friday, December 8, 2023," it stated.

The committee said consequently, the celebration would be marked at the Jubilee Park in Bolgatanga where all districts would converge with their awards and awardees.

Volta Region

In the Volta Region, a 48-year-old father of three from Atsiaklobor in the Ketu South Municipality, Mawuewoe Xesumali, emerged as the 2023 Overall Best Farmer in the region.

Alberto Mario Noretti reports that Mr Xesumali walked away with the coveted award due to his vast holdings, including 52 acres of maize, 50 acres of cassava, 10 acres of cowpeas, 35 acres of rice and 20 acres of sweet potatoes.

His farm assets also include 36 acres of vegetables, five acres of pineapples, four acres of mangoes and two acres of cocoa.

In the area of livestock, Mr Xesumali has 40 cattle, 25 sheep, seven goats, 65 pigs, 30 rabbits, 52 grasscutters and 100 local fowls.

For his prize, Mr Xesumali took home a tricycle, two bags of fertiliser, seven machetes, three knapsack sprayers, three farm boots and assorted agrochemicals.

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said the theme for the celebration, ‘Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience’, encompassed all efforts to deliver the appropriate interventions, tools and skills aimed at enhancing food security in the country.

He cited the recent devastating floods in the three Tongu districts caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, saying the happening was a setback to the region’s development progress.

Ashanti Region

From the Ashanti Region, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports that a 73-year-old woman, Abena Gyamfua from Nobewam emerged as the 2023 Regional Best Farmer.

For her prize, she took home a tricycle, machetes, wellington boots, fertilisers, a knapsack sprayer, weedicides and a certificate, among other items.

Madam Gyamfua owns over 100 acres of cocoa, 20 acres of maize, 18 acres of rice field, 17 acres of oil palm plantation and 10 acres of cassava. Nana Gyamfua also rears over 350 goats, sheep and pigs.

The Regional Best Farmer currently has 4,250 snails.

Other winners

There were winners for the various categories, including physically challenged, youth farmer, most enterprising, best female and best cocoa farmer.

Addressing the farmers, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei- Mensah, observed that farming has become a lucrative business and urged the farmers, particularly the youth, to take a serious interest in it to enhance their standards of living.

Central Region

A 57-year-old farmer from the Awutu Senya District, George Lawson, was adjudged the Central Regional Best Farmer at the ceremony held at Winneba.

Francisca Eshun reports that for his prize, Mr Lawson took home a mini truck, mist blower, a piece of cloth, radio set, wellington boots, machetes, mattress, refrigerator, bars of key soap, a sewing machine, raincoats and a certificate.

He had in previous years received awards as the Greater Accra Regional Best Farmer in 2018, Awutu Senya District Best Agriculture Farmer in 2018 and National Best Tree Crop Farmer in 2020.

Mr Lawson undertakes general agriculture education and consultancy for farmers in the region as his social responsibility.

He had also dug wells to serve people in his community during the dry season.

Thirteen other regional award categories were also given and 22 district farmers were honoured.

The Regional Most Enterprising Female Farmer went to Ms Adjoa Akyere from the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District

She was given a certificate, a tricycle, mattress, Agro chemicals, a refrigerator, a piece of cloth, a radio set, a wellington boot and machete, feed and Key soap.

Northern Region

A 50-year-old farmer from the Yendi Municipality, Kanjal Tabithe, was adjudged the Northern Regional Best Farmer at the event held in Tamale, Mohammed Fugu reports.

Mr Tabithe received a tricycle, a mist blower, two machetes, 4.5 litres of OFA liquid fertiliser and a certificate.

Other awardees were the Regional Best Livestock Farmer, Alhaji S. Abass Ziblim; the Regional Best Female Farmer, Rosemond Ali; the Regional Best Physically Challenged Farmer, Nelson Andani Yamusah; the Regional Best Youth Farmer, Kwesi Bikibagnan; the Regional Best Male Agriculture Extension Agent, Alhassan Mohammed Saani; the Regional Best Female AEA, Amidatu Adam; the Regional Best Innovative Farmer, Amadu Issah; the Regional Best Cooperative Farmer, Alhaman Mohammed, and the Regional Best Adaptive Farmer, Mahama Ibrahim.

They all received certificates, farm inputs, machetes among others.

Medical doctor adjudged Overall Best Farmer in Tarkwa Nsuaem

George Folley & Emmanuel Bonney report that a medical doctor has been adjudged the Overall Best Farmer in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

Dr Kojo Owusu Koranteng, 31, was among 23 other individuals and organisations that were honoured at the Regional Farmers Day event held at the Tarkwa Senior High School Park yesterday.

He has 40 acres of oil palm, 25 acres of cocoa, seven acres of coconut, 25 mahogany trees, five acres of teak, 2.5 acres of Emily, 1.5 acres of Sapele, 20 acres of rubber, 13 acres of cassava and 215 pigs.

He also has several acres of maize, plantain, cabbage, rice, cocoyam, garden eggs, pepper and okra farms.

For his prize, Dr Koranteng received one tricycle, one mattress and one 43-inch television set. Simon Tetteh was also crowned the Overall Best Farmer for the Western Region.

The other award winners on the day included the Best Female Farmer, Georgina Atsu Mensah; the Best Crop Farmer, Moses Ackah; the Best Livestock Farmer, Emmanuel Gado; the Best Youth Farmer, Sulemana Briamah; the Best Vegetable Farmer, Rev. Anthony Amoako Gyamera; the Best Maize Farmer, Godwin Amega and the Best Rice Farmer, Edward Mensah.