Fake pastor swindles 8 apprentice seamstresses

A fake pastor who engaged eight apprentice seamstresses last Monday at Berekum in the Bono Region in a morning prayer session ended up robbing them of their four mobile phone tablets valued at GH¢2,850.00.
The ‘pastor’, who vanished into thin air after committing the crime, is yet to be arrested.
Narrating the ordeal of her apprentices to The Mirror, Ms Joyce Benewaa, alias Akete, said last Monday, she reported to work to meet her apprentices engaged in a prayer session in front of her container with the unknown ‘pastor’.
She said without suspecting the evil intention of the ‘pastor’, she joined the prayer which lasted for some time.
Ms Benewaa said along the line, she left to collect something from someone and when she returned the prayer session had been moved into the container itself on the orders of the pastor.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
“He told my apprentices to form a circle and hold their hands together while they prayed with their eyes closed,” she said.
She said because they were holding hands, they all placed their mobile phones and tablets on a table.
According to Ms Benewaa, in the course of the prayers, the ‘pastor’ informed them that he had had a vision from God, directing him to pick a small stone for each of the eight apprentices.
Like a movie scene, he told them while their eyes were still closed that they were to tell all their problems on the stones while praying and throw them away afterwards to have all their problems solved.
Ms Benewaa said the ‘pastor’ went outside to pick the stones for them but never returned.
“It was after he had gone that my apprentices discovered to their amazement that he had taken away their tablets and left behind the ‘yam’ phones,” she explained.
Asked whether the matter had been reported to the police, Ms Benewaa said they were yet to do so, explaining that “we have received a lot of bashing from people who have been phoning in to contribute to the discussion on the matter on local FM stations”.
Ms Benewaa described the ‘pastor’ as wearing a long sleeves white shirt over a sea blue-coloured trousers, with a pointed black and dark red shoe.