Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all experiencing outages

Are you having trouble communicating on your favourite social media platforms? Well, don't panic
.
In Ghana, the WhatsApp service went down around 11 am and messages, as well as status updates, are not going through.
Twitter, which is facing no such challenges appears to have benefited from the outage with some users poking fun at the trio.
See some of the tweets below;
UPDATE: Normal service
Global
Thousands of people have
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are both failing to send and receive messages, and are also running into other connection issues. The Instagram newsfeed is also struggling to load and update for some users.
All of the apps and services are owned and run by Facebook, which almost a month ago to the day experienced one of its longest ever outages.
Users across the world including the US, Japan, New Zealand and parts of Europe were affected, with some unable to access any of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for almost 24 hours.
As was the case on that occasion, many have turned to Twitter to voice their frustration.
Facebook has not yet commented on the issues.
More follows...