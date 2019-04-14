Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all experiencing outages

fbpx

BY: graphic.com.gh/with files from skynews.com
Are you having trouble communicating on your favourite social media platforms? Well, don't panic.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all experiencing outages, with users across Africa, Europe and Asia reporting issues. 

In Ghana, the WhatsApp service went down around 11 am and messages, as well as status updates, are not going through.

Twitter, which is facing no such challenges appears to have benefited from the outage with some users poking fun at the trio.

See some of the tweets below;

UPDATE: Normal service was been restored on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp at 1pm in Ghana.

Global

Thousands of people have logged complaints on the website downdetector.com, with those using the main Facebook website and app having trouble loading their newsfeed and even logging in.

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are both failing to send and receive messages, and are also running into other connection issues. The Instagram newsfeed is also struggling to load and update for some users.

All of the apps and services are owned and run by Facebook, which almost a month ago to the day experienced one of its longest ever outages.

Users across the world including the US, Japan, New Zealand and parts of Europe were affected, with some unable to access any of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for almost 24 hours.

As was the case on that occasion, many have turned to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Facebook has not yet commented on the issues.

More follows...