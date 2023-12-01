Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines bans "Ghana-Must-Go" bags on flights

Ethiopian Airlines has banned passengers from using 'Ghana-Must-Go' on any of its flights from Nigeria.

The restriction was disclosed in a letter signed by Henok Gizachew, the airline’s Manager of Airport Services, addressed to the Regional Manager of the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN).

The letter is dated November 24, 2023.

"The use of Ghana-Must-Go [bags] as a means of packing baggage has cost the airlines huge loss and also damaging the converyor belt system, not only on our flight but also on other foreign airlines, hence the prohibition," the letter stated.

The only condition under which the airline will allow users of the bag to continue to use them to package their luggage is when they are well packed in cartons of a hardcover of rectangular size.

The ban took effect from November 25, 2023.

“Please be informed that effective November 25, 2023, the usage of Ghana-Must-Go to travel on our flight is hereby prohibited,” the letter read.

The sack-like bag earned the "Ghana-Must-Go" nickname in 1983, when Nigeria expelled about two million undocumented West African migrants, half of whom were from Ghana.

Many of the expelled Ghanaians packed their things in the checked bags, which later became known as 'Ghana Must Go' bags.

The "Ghana-Must-Go" bags were cheap, ordinary bags and had no name. They came in various colours and sizes. Nigerian traders sold out the bags as hundreds jostled to get as many as they could to pack their things.