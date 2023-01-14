Estate developer in court over land sale fraud

An estate developer has been arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly collecting GH¢385,000 from his colleague to secure him a parcel of land he did not own nor had access to at Cantonments in Accra.
According to the police, checks at the Lands Commission indicated that the land belonged to the State.
Daniel Tortor Torgbor was charged with defrauding by false pretence when he appeared before the court, presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and has since been remanded in police custody to reappear on Monday.
Narrating the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Agatha A. Asantewaa, said in 2016, the complainant was approached by two estate agents, George Abu Kandala and Issah Boti, who informed him that there was a parcel of land at Cantonments for sale.
The prosecutor said the complainant expressed interest, and was introduced to the accused person as the owner of the said piece of land.
C/Insp. Asantewaa said the complainant subsequently negotiated with the accused, and they agreed on $700,000 for the acre of land.
She said Torgbor demanded and collected GH¢385,000, the equivalent of $100,000 at the time, to enable him to prepare documents covering the land, but failed to honour the terms.
C/Insp. Asantewaa said checks at the Lands Commission by the complainant indicated that the said land was for the State and not for the accused person.
The prosecutor told the court that the accused person had promised to replace the land for the complainant.
She said the accused person took the complainant to Sakumono Ramsar Site, but he could not provide documents on the said land at Sakumono.
According to her, Torgbor had taken the complainant to three different locations in Accra, but each trip proved a futile adventure.