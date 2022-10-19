Dr Eric Nkansah appointed acting Director-General of GES

Dr Eric Nkansah, the current Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, has been appointed as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).
His appointment takes effect from October 19, 2022.
He takes over from Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa whose secondment contract has been terminated for him to return to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Related: GES Director-General Prof Opoku-Amankwa relieved of post
A letter dated October 19, 2022, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and addressed to Dr Nkansah said the appointment was pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049).
"I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (the Service) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission."
Career
Over the last 15 years, Dr Nkansah has been been working in the field of Finance and Education.
The 41-year-old Nkansah joined the Ministry of Education in April 2021 on secondment from the Kumasi Technical University, where he served as a Senior Lecturer for about 8 years.
During the same period, he served as an Adjunct Lecturer at the Graduate School of KNUST from February 2013.
more to follow...
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh