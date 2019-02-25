fbpx

EOCO boss K.K. Amoah's contract ends Feb 28, 2019 - Statement

BY: Graphic Online
Executive Director of EOCO, Mr K. K. Amoah retires on February 28, 2019 after two years service
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has explained that its Executive Director, ACP Mr K.K Amoah is ending his contract after two years of service.

In a press statement signed and issued by Jacqueline Avotri, Head of Public Affairs, EOCO rejected suggestions that the Assistance Commission of Police (ACP) Mr Amoah has been sacked from office.

"End of contract is not synonymous to sacking or termination of contract," the statement said.

Below is a copy of the statement

The attention of the Economic and Organised Office (EOCO) has been drawn to a news item published today Monday, 25th February, 2019 on myjoyonline.com title "EOCO BOSS K.K. AMOAH SACKED".

We wish to inform the general public that the said news item is false.

Mr K.K. Amoah has not been sacked. He is still at post.

Mr K.K. Amoah was appointed by His Excellency the President as Executive Director to serve a two-year contract at the Economic and Organised Crime Office. The contract ends on 28th February 2019.

The news item seem to cast a negative impression on the work of the Executive Director, who has worked diligently to raise the image of the Office during his tenure.

The Office was expecting whoever posted the story at myjoyonline.com to have crosschecked the facts before doing so.

The general public is advised to disregard the news item in circulation.

K.K. Amoah: I’ve not been sacked from EOCO, I’m retiring

Meanwhile, Mr K.K. Amoah in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM has also rejected the claims that he has been sacked from office and said he was rather retiring since his contract has not been renewed.

In January, it emerged that some eight CEOs were set to be replaced for being over 60 years old.

K.K Amoah was not on that initial list.

The Public Service Act mandates public officers to retire from public service after attaining the age of 60.

The Act, however, allows for an extension of about five years if the President so wishes.

That earlier list included:

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, 65 years CEO of the Forestry Commission.

Eugene Ofosuhene, 67 years – Controller and Accountant General,

Kofi Jumah, 68 years – CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC)

Isaac Osei, 67 years – CEO of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Kwame Owusu, 67 years – CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority

Anthony Nsiah-Asare, 65 years – Director General of the Ghana Health Service

Samuel Annor, 64 years – CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority

K.K. Sarpong, 65 years – CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

However responding to the speculation, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, advised the public to disregard the suggestions that government has sacked eight Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state-owned enterprises on the account of their age.

According to the minister, although the president has prerogative powers to engage or disengage any CEO of any state-owned enterprise, the president exercises such powers in accordance with established process.

"Whilst it remains the prerogative of the president to engage or disengage the services of CEOs of state-owned enterprises, he exercises such powers after the necessary prerequisite engagements," Mr Oppong Nkrumah said at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Read also: President has not sacked any CEO - Minister