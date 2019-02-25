EOCO boss K.K. Amoah's contract ends Feb 28, 2019 - Statement

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has explained that its Executive Director, ACP
Mr K.K Amoah is ending his contract after two years of service .
End of
Below is a copy of the statement
The attention of the Economic and Organised Office (EOCO) has been drawn to a news item published today Monday, 25th
We wish to inform the general public that the said news item is false.
The news item
End of
The Office was expecting whoever posted the story at myjoyonline.com to have crosschecked the facts before doing so.
The general public is advised to disregard the news item in circulation.
K.K. Amoah: I’ve not been sacked from EOCO, I’m retiring
Meanwhile,
In January, it emerged that some eight CEOs were set to be replaced for being over 60 years old.
K.K Amoah was not on that initial list.
The Public Service Act mandates public officers to retire from public service after attaining the age of 60.
The Act, however, allows for an extension of about five years if the President so wishes.
That earlier list included:
Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, 65 years CEO of the Forestry Commission.
Eugene Ofosuhene, 67 years – Controller and Accountant General,
Kofi Jumah, 68 years – CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC)
Isaac Osei, 67 years – CEO of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)
Kwame Owusu, 67 years – CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority
Anthony Nsiah-Asare, 65 years – Director General of the Ghana Health Service
Samuel Annor, 64 years – CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority
K.K. Sarpong, 65 years – CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)
However responding to the speculation, the Minister of Information,
According to the minister, although the president has prerogative powers to engage or disengage any CEO of any state-owned enterprise, the president exercises such powers in accordance with
"Whilst it remains the prerogative of the president to engage or disengage the services of CEOs of state-owned enterprises, he exercises such powers after the necessary prerequisite engagements,"
Read also: President has not sacked any CEO - Minister