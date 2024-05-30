Engage Now Africa educates students on modern slavery and human trafficking

Graphic Online May - 30 - 2024 , 09:42

An NGO, Engage Now Africa, has organized a forum for students at Abutia Senior High School in the Ho West District of the Volta Region to raise awareness about human trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

The forum is part of a series of activities the organization is implementing to educate the public about the menace and its effects on victims.

Discussions focused on Engage Now Africa’s field projects and possible solutions to combat modern-day slavery in all its forms.

Engage Now Africa, in collaboration with security agencies, has so far rescued about 108 victims of modern slavery and human trafficking across the country.

The Program Manager of Engage Now Africa and End Modern Slavery, Lydia Ohenewa, expressed optimism that consistent education across the country will be effective in combating modern slavery and human trafficking.

She called on all stakeholders, especially officers from the security agencies, to be vigilant and identify perpetrators of such crimes.

Meanwhile, Togbe Okae Debra, who represented the chiefs of Abutia, pledged the support of the traditional area to partner with the project to achieve its purpose.

According to the US State Department’s 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report, Ghana is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and children subjected to forced labor and sex trafficking.

The exploitation of Ghanaians within the country, particularly children in the fishing and domestic service industries, is more prevalent compared to the average cases of transnational trafficking of foreigners worldwide.

The Volta Region has the highest incidences of child trafficking in Ghana due to the region’s growing fishing industry.