Energy Ministry seeks tax waiver on electric vehicles

The Ministry of Energy (MoE) is seeking tax waiver on electric vehicles to encourage their importation into and usage in the country.
In line with that, the ministry is in consultations with the Finance Ministry to provide incentives for owners and users of electric vehicles.
“We cannot take our climate change mitigation efforts for granted, and that explains why my ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Finance to secure import waiver for 100 per cent electric vehicles to help drive the penetration of the vehicles, while putting together other measures to ensure the sustainable utilisation of electricity,” the Minister of Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, said.
Dr. Opoku-Prempeh, who was speaking at a maiden E-mobility conference and exhibition in Accra yesterday, further said the government was also exploring the possibility of subsidising the certification of e-vehicles, as well as supporting the establishment of more charging stations for the vehicles.
It was on the theme: “E-Mobility in Ghana: Opportunity and challenges”.
Among those present were the Board Chairman of the Energy Commission, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu; the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu, and a Deputy Minister of Trade, Mr. Fredrick Obeng Adom.
Firms that exhibited their brands included Hyundai Motor Company, Japan Motors, Nodok Logistics Limited, the Bui Power Authority, the ECG and the Volta River Authority (VRA).
E-mobility policy
Dr. Opoku-Prempeh said the ministry was in the process of developing an E-mobility policy and an implementation framework for the deployment and scale-up of electric vehicles in the country.
“Our desire is to ensure that appropriate investment and incentives are in place to facilitate the emergence of greener, more efficient and sustainable transport modes in the country.
“Our strategy, therefore, focuses mainly on the technological shift away from conventional fossil fuels to more environmentally friendly alternatives. This will be the first of its kind and will propel our green development initiatives. It will also serve as an important leverage that will set the tone for the gradual decarbonisation of our transport system,” he added.
Mr. Adom said currently people depended on small-to-medium size vehicles powered by either petrol or diesel engines for their daily commuting.
“As a result of a number of factors, such as poor maintenance, traffic congestion and growing vehicle ownership, the country’s road transport sector remains a significant source of greenhouse gas emission.
“Norway, which depends heavily on gas revenue, was the first country to set 2025 as the deadline for the sale of fossil fuel powered cars. The United Kingdom is also moving towards an ambitious target of zero emission by 2050,” he said.
Prof. Owusu said the event was to showcase Ghana’s state of e-mobility adoption programme and also discuss related opportunities and challenges in the industry.
According to him, mobility played a critical role in the socio-economic development of any country and, therefore, the need for a reliable and energy efficient transport system to facilitate trade, health care, education, among other activities.
“Electric vehicles are perfectly suited for sub-Saharan Africa because of the abundant supply of solar energy,” he added.