Eminent chiefs present progress report on Dagbon crisis to Akufo-Addo

BY: Donald Ato Dapatem

The Committee of Eminent chiefs finding a lasting solution to the protracted Dagbon chieftaincy dispute have presented a progress report to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The eminent chiefs made up of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I and Nayiri, Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga presented the progress report to the President in the presence of chiefs from both the Andani and Abudu gates at the Jubilee House Wednesday afternoon.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

All the factions involved in the crisis were at the Jubilee House in Accra for the ceremony.

Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II who was the King of Dagbon, the traditional kingdom of the Dagomba people in northern Ghana from 1974 was assassinated on March 27, 2002. 

Since then, efforts have been made to secure peace in the area and enskined as Yaa Naa.


Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

Members of Council of State, Peace Council, heads of all the security agencies and senior government officials among other prominent Ghanaians were also at the Banquet hall of the Jubilee House for the ceremony.