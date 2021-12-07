Embrace change, take opportunities - Graduating students charged

Wisconsin International University College has held its 14th Congregation with a call on the graduating students to embrace change and take up opportunities ahead of them.
The graduands, made up of 1,062 undergraduates, 50 postgraduate degree students and 15 diploma students, were conferred with their respective degrees at the ceremony.
The event, held in Accra, was on the theme : Navigating The COVID- 19 Pandemic And Quality Assurance At The WIUC-Ghana.
The President of the institution, Mr Frank Yeboah, said the pandemic affected the school both negatively and positively but through technology, the university was able to sail through the stemming shocks of the pandemic.
“With the revolution brought by the outbreak of the COVID-19, Wisconsin International University College embraced technology to make our transition to the new way of life seamless with very limited disruptions in between,’’ he said.
He charged the graduates to use the outbreak of the pandemic as a lesson and be dynamic in their way of life.
That, he said, was the way to stand the test of life and pass it out thoroughly”.
Achievements
Mr Yeboah said the school had currently acquired three campuses, made up of the Accra Main campus , the City campus and the Kumasi campus.
“The school holds five schools and two faculties: the School of Research and Graduate Studies, Wisconsin Business School, the School of Computing and Technology, the School of Communication Studies and the School of Nursing.
“Wisconsin has introduced BA in Music and Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood and Primary Education in addition to their regular programmes which are expected to commence in January 2022,” he announced.
Valedictory Speech
In a speech, the best graduating student, Mr Collins Addai, said the future was uncertain, but in all things he would challenge himself to be a paragon of excellence and integrity wherever he found himself.
He attributed his success to hard work and that of the lecturers in the institution.
Mr Addai encouraged his graduating mates to embrace the opportunities around them and take up entrepreneurship, if the need be.