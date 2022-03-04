Ellembelle MP Kofi Buah processed for court after careless driving

The Member of Parliament (MP) of the Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has been processed for court, a day after he was arrested for careless and inconsiderate driving.
The MP was among a quintet of drivers that were arrested by the Airport Division Police MTTD on Thursday, March 3, 2022, for similar offences, including driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles.
However, while the four other offenders were duly processed to face court today, the Police in a statement said the MP failed to cooperate with the police and drove away his Toyota Land Cruiser leaving his driver's licence behind.
The statement said the Airport Police Command later contacted him in the night on the telephone and asked him to report at the station today to be processed for court.
"This morning, the MP reported at the station and he has been duly processed for court," the statement said.
"We continue to urge all motorists to abide by road traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all and cut down on the many road accidents. Everyone's journey will also be faster if we all obey the road traffic rules".