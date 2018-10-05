Eight arrested in connection with Mankessim police station attack

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested eight persons for allegedly attacking the Mankessim Police Station and wounding some officers on duty.
They are Kwesi Sergoe, 35; Kojo Mprim, 46; Samuel Opoku, 37 and Kofi Boateng, 37.
The rest are Patrick Sergoe, 16; Kwesi Amoah, 42; Danso Bernard, 22 and Razak Kassim, 45.
Briefing
Briefing journalists in Cape Coast yesterday, the (DCOP) Mr Paul AwiCentral Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Policeni, said police on a snap check duty at Ekumfi Abor Junction on the Apam-Mankessim main road last Tuesday spotted a taxi cab with five occupants.
He said the police signalled the driver to stop but he ignored the signal and sped off.
When the taxi got to Akwakrom snap check point, the driver again ignored the signal from the police to stop and nearly knocked down a policeman.
Suspicion
DCOP Awini said the police became suspicious of the behaviour of the driver and the occupants in the taxi and, therefore, pursued them to Mankessim Zongo where they were eventually arrested.
The commander said the driver was taken to the police station with the taxi cab.
"About 15 minutes later, a group of people, numbering about 50, attacked the Mankessim Police Station with machetes, knives and other implements and vandalised the station," he said.
The commander added that the group also assaulted a police officer on duty.
Arrest
According to DCOP Awini, the police, upon intelligence gathered, dispatched a team of 120 police personnel to Ekumfi Eyisam yesterday.
"The area was condoned off and eight of the suspects believed to have taken part in the attack on the police were rounded up and brought to Cape Coast,” he said.
The commander used the occasion to warn members of the public to refrain from attacking law enforcement agencies, saying "we are on top of law, order and security and will ensure that the public goes about its legitimate work.”