Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: Monday, June 17 declared a holiday

Graphic Online Jun - 12 - 2024 , 10:22

The Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, June 17, 2024, as a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.

Eid-ul-Adha typically falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year, Eid coincides with Sunday, June 16th. Since it would fall on a weekend, the Ministry of Interior in a statement declared the following Monday a holiday to ensure everyone has the opportunity to celebrate.

This is a statutory public holiday and should be observed throughout the country.

Eid-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah's (God's) command to sacrifice his son.

Read the entire statement below;

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: 𝑇𝑢𝑒𝑠𝑑𝑎𝑦, 𝐽𝑢𝑛𝑒 11, 2024

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲.

The general public is hereby informed that Sunday, 16th June, 2024 marks Eid-Ul-Adha which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 16th June, 2024 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝟭𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed

HENRY QUARTEY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR