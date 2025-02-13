Effutu Traditional Council condemns vilification of Afenyo-Markin over land acquisition

GraphicOnline Feb - 13 - 2025 , 15:10 1 minute read

The Effutu Traditional Council has strongly condemned the criticism of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu and Minority Leader in Parliament, over his acquisition of land from the Effutu Paramountcy for development.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 edition of the Aboakyer Festival on February 11, Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area, expressed disappointment over the level of criticism and falsehoods directed at Afenyo-Markin.

He described the attacks as malicious and unfounded, questioning why Afenyo-Markin, a son of the land, should be denied land for development, while individuals from other parts of the country and even foreign nationals have been allocated land without the Effutu Paramountcy’s involvement.

The Omanhene emphasised that the Effutu Traditional Council has long been advocating for the development of Winneba, particularly in hotels, estates, and other infrastructure projects that would create jobs and boost the local economy.

Advertisement

He noted that despite the council’s commitment to promoting the progressive development of the Effutu State, their efforts have been hindered by detractors who are opposed to the region’s advancement.

The Effutu Traditional Council remains firm in its support for development initiatives that will improve livelihoods and enhance economic growth in the area.