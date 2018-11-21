Edusei Foundation supports Kumasi Children’s Home

The Edusei Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in the United States of America (USA), has donated food items and toiletries worth GH¢15,000 to the Kumasi Children’s Home.
The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, sugar, canned foods, fish, vegetables, chicken, cookies, toiletries, diapers, clothing and toys.
The President of the Edusei Foundation, Dr Kwame Bawuah-Edusei and his wife, Mrs Evangeline Bawuah-Edusei, presented the items to the home as part of the foundation’s commitment to support the underprivileged in society.
The Proprietor of the Kumasi Children’s Home, Mrs Mabel Amponsah, received the items on behalf of the home.
Dr Bawuah-Edusei said the donation was also part of the foundation’s quest to seek positive development of children.
“We are continuously making donations to orphanages across the country as our widow’s mite to help these disadvantaged children to develop their full potential,” Dr Bawuah-Edusei said.
He gave the assurance that the foundation would continue to provide for the needy in society.
Gratitude
Mrs Amponsah expressed gratitude to the foundation for its sustained support for the home.
While calling on other organisations to support the home, she pledged that the items would be put to good use.
Clinic
The Edusei Foundation recently built a clinic with a ward for indisposed children.
It also provided a flat for the nurse in charge of the facility.
Dr Bawuah-Edusei said the onsite accommodation for the nurse-in-charge was to make it easy for her to be reached, as well as encourage her to extend her working hours for the sake of the children.
Dr Kwame Bawuah-Edusei, a medical practitioner, said the foundation would not relent in its efforts to support the needy in society.
Aside from donating to needy organisations, the foundation also organises youth workshops in the diaspora and Ghana where it teaches the youth to adopt positive attitude for personal growth and development.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana