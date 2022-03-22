Education Minister swears in CIMG, CITG councils

The Governing Councils of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana (CITG) have been inaugurated.
The CIMG Council has 11 members, while that of the CITG has 12 members.
The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, inaugurated the councils at separate events in Accra on Monday, March 21, 2022.
The CIMG Council has Dr Daniel Kasser Tee as President, with Theodore Adjetey Osae as Vice-President.
The other members are Franklin A. Sowa, Alfred Boyan, Kojo Mattah, Angela Affran, Kofi Addo, Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum, Ama G. Amoah, Hilda Peasah and Kwasi Kyere.
CITG council
The CITG Council is chaired by Mr Emmanuel Obeng Asiedu.
The other members are George Kwatia, Ernestina Christina Appiah, David Annan Bonny, Isaac Crentsil, Grace Mbrokoh-Ewoal and Francis Boi Timore.
The rest are Esi Duma Sam, Frank Yao Gbadago, Rev. Dr Samuel Senyo Okae, Justice Novisi Afua Aryene and a representative of the Students Representative Council.
Dr Adutwum called for a new paradigm shift that would put marketing at the centre of the country's development agenda to propel growth.
He said the role of the CIMG Council members was critical to national development and said with the senior high school curriculum being worked on, the “National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NACCA) will be consulting you to really get your ideas to be incorporated into it”.
A patron of the CIMG, Prof. Stephen Adei, said “marketing is not propaganda” and, therefore, urged the council to work hard to realise its objectives.
For his part, Dr Kasser Tee said the passage of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana Act, 2020 (Act 1021) in August 2020 established the CIMG as a regulatory body with the dual objective of setting standards for the practice of marketing and also regulating the practice of the marketing profession in the country.
Taxation
Dr Adutwum urged the CITG Council to come up with short- and long-term strategies that would help enhance taxation.
The Chairman of the CITG Council, Mr Asiedu, said members were adequately trained in taxation and its related fiscal policies to support the socio-economic development of the country.
"Specifically, we understand that our charge is to urgently enhance tax education, the study of taxation and related fiscal policies that will ensure efficient and effective tax practice and administration for improved revenue mobilisation,” he added.