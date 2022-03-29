Education high on assembly’s agenda - Asuogyaman DCE

The Asuogyaman District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Kwame Agyekum, has given the assurance that the assembly will continue to prioritise education by ensuring the provision of adequate materials to schools in the district.
He has, therefore, urged all teachers to ensure they also performed their duty diligently to complement the assembly’s effort.
“As an assembly, we exist to improve the quality of life of the people of Asuogyaman by providing and maintaining basic services and other social amenities within the framework of environmental sustainability and democratic decentralisation’’, Mr Agyekum stressed.
He made the remarks when the assembly, together with the District Director of Education, Mrs Augustina Adjoa Owusu, distributed educational materials to the newly enrolled pupils in the kindergartens in the district last Tuesday
Donation
The items included exercise books, pencils, erasers, sanitiser and other relevant learning materials.
The team also visited basic schools at Gyakiti, Adumasa, Adjena, Nyameben, Akwamu Abuakwa and Akwamufie.
They also used the opportunity to advise the teachers to work harder to ensure the students were provided with a sound educational foundation for their future development.
Some of the head teachers also raised concern about lack of teachers which had compelled the school to combine classes.
A situation, they said, did not promote effective teaching and learning.
Pledge
Mr Agyekum said the assembly would do everything possible to promote quality education in the district while pleading with the teachers to also play their part, indicating that quality education delivery was a shared responsibility.
He encouraged the teachers to be regular at school and ensure they delivered their lessons to the understanding of the learners, especially those in kindergarten who had just started formal education.
Mrs Owusu, for her part, said as the new academic year began, it behoved the teachers to put in maximum efforts and zeal to bring about academic excellence.
That, she said, would help in promoting education to its highest level in the district.
Two-way affair
Mrs Owusu said education was a two way affair and without teachers’ contributions, there was little that could be done.
She, therefore, pleaded with the teachers to create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning to go on.
“When teachers fail to contribute their quota, learning becomes difficult and there is, therefore, the need for teachers to be always present in class and at the right time to give the right stuff required’’, Mrs. Owusu added.